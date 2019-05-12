Skip to Main Content
Woman, 23, in critical condition after hit by car in Montreal
Montreal police say a 23-year-old woman is in critical condition after she tried to jaywalk across St-Denis Street Saturday night.

Police say the pedestrian was jaywalking when she was hit and the driver will not face charges

Montreal police say the woman was crossing St-Denis Street, but not at a pedestrian crossing. (Radio-Canada)

She was hit by a car near the Duluth Avenue intersection just before 11 p.m.

The driver, a man in his 50s, is not considered at fault because the woman was not using a pedestrian crossing, according to police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.

The driver was not speeding nor was he under the influence of drugs or alcohol, she said. 

He was treated for shock after the collision and he will not face any charges.

With files from Radio-Canada

