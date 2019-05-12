Woman, 23, in critical condition after hit by car in Montreal

Montreal police say a 23-year-old woman is in critical condition after she tried to jaywalk across St-Denis Street Saturday night.

She was hit by a car near the Duluth Avenue intersection just before 11 p.m.

The driver, a man in his 50s, is not considered at fault because the woman was not using a pedestrian crossing, according to police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.

The driver was not speeding nor was he under the influence of drugs or alcohol, she said.

He was treated for shock after the collision and he will not face any charges.