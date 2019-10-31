Woman, 42, in critical condition after being hit by car in Rivière-des-Prairies

A woman, 42, was rushed to hospital in critical condition early Thursday morning after being hit by an SUV in Rivière-des-Prairies, in Montreal's east end.

She was walking on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard at around 6 a.m. when she attempted to cross the road at Armand-Bombardier Boulevard, according to Const. Raphaël Bergeron.

The 41-year-old driver, heading south on Armand-Bombardier, had a green light and was unable to avoid the pedestrian, Bergeron said.

The impact left the woman with severe injuries. The driver was treated for shock.

At first, police estimated the victim to be in her 20s.

The intersection is closed and police investigators are on the scene.