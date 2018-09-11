Skip to Main Content
Woman in her 80s hit by car in Saint-Laurent
New

Woman in her 80s hit by car in Saint-Laurent

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, Montreal police said.

Woman taken to hospital in critical condition, police say

CBC News ·
The incident happened around 9:10 p.m. Monday at the corner of Côte-Vertu Avenue and Dutrisac Street. (Radio-Canada)

A woman was hit by a car in the Saint-Laurent borough Monday night — the second pedestrian to be hit by a vehicle in the Montreal area Monday, and the fifth since Saturday.

The incident happened around 9:10 p.m. at the corner of Côte-Vertu Avenue and Dutrisac Street, Montreal police said. 

The woman, 87, was crossing Dutrisac on a red light, police said. She was taken to hospital in critical condition. Early Tuesday, police said she remained in critical condition.

The driver,  a 76-year-old man, age 76, was not injured.

Côte-Vertu Avenue was closed eastbound from Saint-Croix Avenue as investigators assessed the scene.

Earlier in the day, another woman, believed to be in her 60s, was hit by a truck in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

She was also transported to hospital in critical condition.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us