Woman in her 80s hit by car in Saint-Laurent

A woman was hit by a car in the Saint-Laurent borough Monday night — the second pedestrian to be hit by a vehicle in the Montreal area Monday, and the fifth since Saturday.

The incident happened around 9:10 p.m. at the corner of Côte-Vertu Avenue and Dutrisac Street, Montreal police said.

The woman, 87, was crossing Dutrisac on a red light, police said. She was taken to hospital in critical condition. Early Tuesday, police said she remained in critical condition.

The driver, a 76-year-old man, age 76, was not injured.

Côte-Vertu Avenue was closed eastbound from Saint-Croix Avenue as investigators assessed the scene.

Earlier in the day, another woman, believed to be in her 60s, was hit by a truck in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

She was also transported to hospital in critical condition.