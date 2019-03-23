Woman, 21, critically injured after being hit by Montreal city bus

A 21-year-old pedestrian was left in critical condition after being struck by a city bus Friday night at the corner of Jean-Talon Boulevard East and 24e Avenue in Montreal.

As of early Saturday morning, police say the woman's condition has stabilized and no longer fear for her life.

Emergency services responded to the scene of the collision at around 9:30 p.m in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, where her condition was considered "very critical," police said at the time.

The 63-year-old bus driver, suffering from shock, was also hospitalized.

The collision occurred when the bus turned left from Jean-Talon Boulevard to travel north on 24e Avenue.

As part of their investigation, Montreal police officers closed Jean-Talon between Pie-IX Boulevard and Provencher Street, in both directions.

On Monday, the City of Montreal launched the road work on Pie-IX Boulevard to develop, among other things, the new rapid bus network.

As a result, buses on several routes are temporarily taking a stretch of 24e Avenue northbound.