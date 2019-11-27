For the first time, a woman will lead the SQ

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault will nominate Johanne Beausoleil, a civilian, to take over as interim director general of the Sûreté du Québec​​​​ today.

Beausoleil currently works for Montreal police and has held high-level positions with the Sûreté du Quebec (SQ) and the Public Security Ministry.

Cabinet is expected to approve her nomination, which would make Beausoleil the first woman to lead the SQ. She would take over the position from the current interim director, Mario Bouchard, who is retiring after 31 years with the provincial police.

Beausoleil's nomination was first reported by the Journal de Montréal, then confirmed by Radio-Canada.

Bouchard was tapped to lead the SQ after Martin Prud'homme, the head of the Sûreté du Québec, was suspended in March.

He is under investigation due to an "allegation related to criminal offences," Guilbault had said at the time.

Prud'homme still has not been arrested or charged with any crime.

According to Radio-Canada sources, the investigation has to do with allegations that he was involved in leaking information to the media.

When he was suspended, Prud'homme had recently returned to the SQ after a year-long assignment as interim chief of Montreal police.