Woman in her 70s dies of hypothermia outside Montreal seniors' residence

A woman in her 70s is dead after being found unconscious early this morning outside the seniors' residence where she lived in Montreal's east end.

She died of hypothermia.

The woman was found at the corner of Hinton Avenue and Ste-Julie Street around 6:35 a.m., not far from the Résidence Les Pléiades in Montréal-Est.

It was about 2 C outside at the time the woman was found.

A witness phoned 911, and Urgences-Santé responded, taking the woman to hospital by ambulance, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Véronique Dubuc. The woman was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The director of the Résidence Les Pléiades has not yet returned calls to CBC News.

On its website, the residence is described as an intermediate-level institution with space for 52 residents. It's operated by the Société Emmanuel-Grégoire, affiliated with the CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

The woman's death comes four months after Rowley Hotte, the mother of former Bloc Qué​bé​cois leader Gilles Duceppe, was found dead outside her own seniors' residence during a snowstorm. Her death raised questions about safety protocols at seniors' homes.