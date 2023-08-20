Man charged with first-degree murder after woman found dead in Wickham, Que.

A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead in Wickham, near Drummondville, Que., provincial police say.



Kevin Romagosa, 39, was also charged with one count of indecent interference with the remains of Robyn-Krystle O'Reilly, 34.

According to Radio-Canada, the two were married and living together.



Police were called to Wickham around noon on Saturday. When they arrived, they found O'Reilly's body.

"The [Montreal police] received a call from the relatives of the man and the woman involved in that case because they were worried for their safety," said provincial police spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

The information was passed on to provincial police who then located the man and woman, he said.

Quebec provincial police and the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal are investigating O'Reilly's death as a homicide.

Romagosa was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital for medical evaluation.

He appeared by video conference in the Drummondville courthouse Sunday afternoon.

Police say an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and circumstances of the woman's death.