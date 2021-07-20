32-year-old woman found dead in Park Ex apartment, partner is a suspect

Montreal police are investigating after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood.

Officers found her in an apartment on Birnam Street Monday evening, after receiving a 911 call at around 5 p.m.

The woman's partner, a 30-year-old man, is a suspect in her death. Police have not yet made an arrest.

When police arrived at the home, they say a child was inside.

"The circumstances of the event are still unknown. Montreal police major crimes investigators and technicians are on the scene so they can understand the circumstances of this homicide," said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

The woman is the 13th homicide victim on the island of Montreal this year.

Though police still don't know the exact circumstances of her death, 13 other women were killed in cases linked to intimate partner violence this year in Quebec.

Last month, 55-year-old Nathalie Piche was found dead in her Quebec City apartment.