Woman found dead in Quebec City home, suspect in hospital

Police in Quebec City are investigating after discovering the body of a woman in her 50s in an apartment in the Val-Bélair neighbourhood early Thursday.

Police said there were signs on violence on her body, which officers stumbled upon around 3:30 a.m., when they arrived at a home on L'Esprit Street.

They were looking for the owner of a car that had been abandoned in a snow bank about seven kilometres away.

Police had stopped at the abandoned vehicle and while looking up its licence plate number, the vehicle caught fire.

The officers were able to determine the vehicle was registered to someone at the address where the body was found.

Étienne Doyon, a spokesperson for Quebec City police, said investigators have located the suspect, a 29-year-old man, in a Quebec City hospital.

Doyon would not confirm the nature of the man's injuries. He said police will interrogate him when his condition permits.

The link between the suspect and the woman is not known.

This is the second homicide in Quebec City so far in 2019.