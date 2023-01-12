Police investigating after woman found dead in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que.

Provincial police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., on Montreal's South Shore.

The 911 call came in at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

When first responders arrived at the home on Joseph-Elzéar-Bernier Street, about 40 kilometres east of Montreal, they found the body of a woman in her 30s and an infant.

Radio-Canada is reporting the woman had been shot.

The child, believed to be under the age of two months, suffered no injuries but was transported to hospital as a precaution.

The SQ did not release any other details.