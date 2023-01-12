Content
Police investigating after woman found dead in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que.

A woman in her 30s was found at a home in the Montérégie region. First responders arrived on the scene and found an infant who was unharmed.

Infant discovered in home, taken to hospital as precaution

The Sûreté du Québec is investigating after a woman in her 30s was found dead in a home in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., on Jan. 12, 2023é (Yannick Gadbois/Radio-Canada)

Provincial police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., on Montreal's South Shore. 

The 911 call came in at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ). 

When first responders arrived at the home on Joseph-Elzéar-Bernier Street, about 40 kilometres east of Montreal, they found the body of a woman in her 30s and an infant.

Radio-Canada is reporting the woman had been shot.

The child, believed to be under the age of two months, suffered no injuries but was transported to hospital as a precaution.

The SQ did not release any other details.

with files from Radio-Canada

