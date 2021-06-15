Woman found dead in Quebec City apartment, after police called for domestic dispute

A woman in her 50s was found dead in an apartment in the Quebec City neighborhood of Limoilou early Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.

Quebec City police received a call for a domestic dispute at around 2 a.m., in an apartment building on Duval Avenue, near the corner of Sapinière-Dorion Street, spokesperson Sandra Dion said.

At the scene, officers found the woman unresponsive with signs of violence on her body. Dion said no one else was in the apartment at the time, and the woman was declared dead.

She is the 13th woman to be killed in Quebec this year.

Two hours later, a man in his 30s, who had been considered the main suspect, turned himself in to police.

He is currently being treated for shock in hospital but is expected to meet with investigators later today.

Dion said he will likely be charged with murder.

Police have set up a command post in the neighborhood, and are asking anyone with information on the the incident to come forward.