Woman dies after falling from 6th floor of Quebec City hospital

An 84-year-old woman died early Friday morning after she fell from a sixth-floor window of the Saint-Francois d'Assise Hospital in Quebec City.

Officials say the window was in a bathroom and was open about 30 centimetres.

A spokesperson for the hospital called it an "extremely sad and unpredictable event," but would not release details about the woman or the reason for her stay.

The hospital has launched an internal investigation. The coroner and Quebec City police are also investigating.

With files from CBC's Spencer Van Dyk.

