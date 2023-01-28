84-year-old woman dies after collision between car and train on Montreal's South Shore

An 84-year-old woman has died following a collision between a car and train on Montreal's South Shore Friday night.

The collision occurred just before 6 p.m in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Montérégie, on the train crossing at the intersection of Seigneurial Boulevard West and Sir Wilfrid Laurier Boulevard, also known as Route 116.

The Exo commuter train was travelling from Montreal to Mont-Saint-Hilaire when it struck the vehicle that was on the tracks for an unknown reason.

The driver of the car, an 83-year-old man, was likely outside the vehicle at the time of impact and was not injured, according to initial information from Longueuil police (SPAL).

The woman passenger, who was still inside at the time of the collision, was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"We are still determining the exact circumstances of the accident," said SPAL officer François Boucher, adding the investigation is ongoing.

Police advised people to avoid the area Friday night as the portion of Seigneurial Boulevard West near Route 116 intersection was closed to traffic.

Exo said in a statement that passengers on the train were quickly transferred to two buses to complete their trip. All trains on the line were cancelled for the remainder of the evening but have since reopened.