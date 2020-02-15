Woman dies in Laval after being hit by snow-removal truck

A woman died Friday after being truck by a snow-removal truck in Laval's Chomedey district.

The incident took place on 100th Avenue, according to Laval police spokesperson Const. Evelyne Boudreau. The pedestrian was crossing the street when she was struck by the truck turning onto St-Martin Boulevard around 2:40 p.m., Boudreau said.

The woman was transported to hospital in critical condition. She died in hospital.

Police have not released the woman's age.

Urgences-santé said the truck driver was treated for shock.