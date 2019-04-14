Woman, 36, dies after falling from Old Montreal hotel balcony

A 36-year-old woman has died after falling from a sixth floor hotel balcony Saturday night in Old Montreal.

Around 8:30 p.m., the woman was said to have fallen about 20 metres after leaning on a ramp to retrieve an object at the Hôtel Bonaparte on St-François-Xavier Street, Montreal police said.

According to police, several people were with the woman on the balcony at the time of the accident.

Urgences-Santé said paramedics attempted to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.