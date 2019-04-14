Skip to Main Content
Woman, 36, dies after falling from Old Montreal hotel balcony
Woman, 36, dies after falling from Old Montreal hotel balcony

Montreal police say the woman fell about 20 metres after leaning on a ramp to retrieve an object at the Hôtel Bonaparte on St-François-Xavier Street.

Urgences-Santé say paramedics attempted to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene

According to police, several people were with the woman on the balcony at the time of the accident. (Radio-Canada)

A 36-year-old woman has died after falling from a sixth floor hotel balcony Saturday night in Old Montreal.

Around 8:30 p.m., the woman was said to have fallen about 20 metres after leaning on a ramp to retrieve an object at the Hôtel Bonaparte on St-François-Xavier Street, Montreal police said.

According to police, several people were with the woman on the balcony at the time of the accident.

Urgences-Santé said paramedics attempted to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

