Woman, 55, dies after being struck by car in Montreal's west end

A 55-year-old pedestrian died Wednesday after she was struck by a minivan in the Montreal borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

A second pedestrian, a 58-year-old woman, was also struck and seriously injured.

The collision occurred at around 1 p.m. at the corner of Bourret and McLynn avenues.

Montreal police said the motorist, a woman of 64, was heading east on Bourret when, for an unknown reason, she struck a parked car and then the two pedestrians.

The driver was treated in hospital for shock.

Montreal police are still investigating the incident.