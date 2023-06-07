Content
Montreal

Woman, 55, dies after being struck by car in Montreal's west end

A 55-year-old pedestrian died Wednesday after she was struck by a minivan in the Montreal borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

2nd pedestrian hit was seriously injured as well, driver treated for shock

two damaged cars
The driver of the minivan struck a parked car for unknown reasons before hitting two pedestrians, according to Montreal police. (Kolya Hubacek-Guilbault/Radio-Canada)

A second pedestrian, a 58-year-old woman, was also struck and seriously injured.

The collision occurred at around 1 p.m. at the corner of Bourret and McLynn avenues.

Montreal police said the motorist, a woman of 64, was heading east on Bourret when, for an unknown reason, she struck a parked car and then the two pedestrians.

The driver was treated in hospital for shock.

Montreal police are still investigating the incident.

