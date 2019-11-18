Woman, 84, dies in fire in residence in Montreal's east end
Montreal’s arson squad is investigating after an 84-year-old woman died in a fire Monday in a home in Rivière-des-Prairies.
Montreal police's arson squad is investigating, police say an autopsy will be performed
Firefighters were called to a residence on Sylvain-Garneau Street near Marien Boulevard at around noon, said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture.
When rescuers entered the residence, they found the unconscious victim and attempted to resuscitate her, Couture said.
The woman was transported to hospital where she was declared dead, he said.
Firefighters then transferred the investigation to the police arson squad, said Couture.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
It is not yet known what caused the fire, Couture said.
