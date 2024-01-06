SQ investigating possible homicide in Granby, Que.

Provincial police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman in Granby, Que.

According to Radio Canada, a local crisis centre received a call from a man saying he killed his spouse.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a call around 8 p.m. Friday from Granby police officers about an apartment on Elgin Street, where they discovered the woman. She was unresponsive when police arrived and was declared dead on the scene.

The SQ confirms there were signs of violence on the woman's body.

SQ officers then arrested a 32-year-old man in the Laurier-Station area around 10:30 p.m. They were questioning him Saturday morning.

He could appear at the Granby courthouse Saturday.