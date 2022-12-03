Content
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Montreal's LaSalle borough

An 80-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in Montreal's LaSalle borough Friday night. 

Accident happened on Angrignon Boulevard, near Newman Boulevard

The accident happened around 8:50 p.m. on Angrignon Boulevard, near Newman Boulevard. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

The accident happened around 8:50 p.m. on Angrignon Boulevard, near Newman Boulevard. 

Police say the collision likely occurred when the woman attempted to cross Angrignon between two intersections. 

The 80-year-old suffered injuries to her upper body and was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

The 40-year-old driver was not injured. 

Collision investigators were on the scene Saturday to try and piece together what happened.

with files from Elias Abboud

