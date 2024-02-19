Content
Woman dead, man in custody after stabbing on Montreal's South Shore

A 51-year-old woman is dead after being critically injured in a knife attack Monday in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, Que., on Montreal's South Shore.

Victim's 2 teenagers were in the residence at the time of the incident

Two police cars blocking off an intersection at night.
The woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where she later died of her injuries. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Local police say the incident happened around midnight in a home on Ménard Street, between des Patriotes and Principale streets. 

The woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where she later died of her injuries.

Police arrested a 53-year-old man at the scene. His relationship to the victim remains unknown at this time. 

According to Radio-Canada, the woman's two teenagers were in the residence at the time of the incident.

They are both being questioned by investigators.

