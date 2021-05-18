Woman found dead in Côte Saint-Luc apartment, man in custody

Montreal police responded to a 911 call on Monday just before midnight, and officers found a 36-year-old woman dead inside an apartment in Côte Saint-Luc.

The SPVM says she had upper-body injuries caused by a sharp object. A 35-year-old man is in custody and investigators are expected to meet with him today.

The incident happened inside an apartment complex on Adalbert Avenue near the corner of Earle Road.

According to Urgences-Santé, officers found children inside the apartment when they arrived.

The 36-year-old is this year's ninth homicide victim on the island of Montreal. She is also the 11th woman known to have been killed in Quebec in 2021.