Woman dead after 2-car collision in Estrie

A woman has died after a pick-up truck driver lost control and crashed into her Honda in Shefford, Que., about 90 kilometres east of Montreal.

Provincial police were called to Chemin Ostiguy and Chemin Saxby North around 12:30 p.m. The woman, who was alone in her vehicle, was unconscious when police arrived and was pronounced dead in hospital.

A baby who was a passenger in the pick-up truck was also brought to hospital as a preventative measure. The truck's driver and two other passengers were unharmed.