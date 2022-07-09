Woman dies after being found in burning shed in Châteauguay

Châteauguay police are investigating the death of a woman found inside a burning shed Friday night.

Emergency crews responded to a fire in an abandoned wooden outbuilding on Haute-Rivière Road just before 8 p.m.

Upon entry, firefighters discovered an unconscious woman in her 30s and pulled her out of the flames.

She was later declared dead in hospital.

No one else was at the scene when firefighters arrived, police say.

A safety perimeter was erected around the scene after the fire was extinguished.

The woman's identity and the cause of the fire are not yet known.