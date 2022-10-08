Woman dead after driver veered into her traffic lane in Lanaudière

A woman in her 40s is dead after a face-to-face collision in the Lanaudière community of St-Lin-Laurentides around 8 a.m. this Saturday, provincial police say.

The crash happened after another driver, also a woman in her 40s, veered into oncoming traffic from the neighbouring lane of Route 158.

Emergency responders had to use the jaws of life on both vehicles to rush the women to hospital. Both were driving alone during the incident, police said.

The woman who was hit died in hospital in the afternoon, as confirmed by provincial police.

The one who lost control of her car remains in stable condition, after doctors initially feared for her life.