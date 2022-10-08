Woman dead after driver veered into her traffic lane in Lanaudière
The collision happened around 8 a.m. Saturday morning along Route 158 in the Lanaudière community of St-Lin-Laurentides, after one woman veered into oncoming traffic from the neighbouring lane.
The other driver, also a woman in her 40s, remains in hospital. Doctors no longer fear for her life.
A woman in her 40s is dead after a face-to-face collision in the Lanaudière community of St-Lin-Laurentides around 8 a.m. this Saturday, provincial police say.
The crash happened after another driver, also a woman in her 40s, veered into oncoming traffic from the neighbouring lane of Route 158.
Emergency responders had to use the jaws of life on both vehicles to rush the women to hospital. Both were driving alone during the incident, police said.
The woman who was hit died in hospital in the afternoon, as confirmed by provincial police.
The one who lost control of her car remains in stable condition, after doctors initially feared for her life.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?