Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

22-year-old woman in wheelchair fatally struck by car on Dorval highway

The woman had been staying at a residential facility nearby for Inuit seeking specialized medical care.

The woman was staying at a residence for Inuit travelling south for medical care

CBC News ·
The scene following a highway collision, where a car and bent wheelchair can be seen.
The collision happened around 4:15 a.m., according to provincial police. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

A 22-year-old woman has died after being hit by a driver on Highway 520 in Dorval early Friday morning, the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services (NRBHSS) has confirmed.

The woman had been staying at a residential facility for specialized medical care, and had been moving in a wheelchair along the highway toward 55th Avenue when she was struck.

The collision happened around 4:15 a.m., according to provincial police. 

The driver has been treated for shock, police said.

The Ullivik lodging facility has given patients coming south from Nunavik a place to recover since 2016.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now