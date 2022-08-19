22-year-old woman in wheelchair fatally struck by car on Dorval highway

A 22-year-old woman has died after being hit by a driver on Highway 520 in Dorval early Friday morning, the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services (NRBHSS) has confirmed.

The woman had been staying at a residential facility for specialized medical care, and had been moving in a wheelchair along the highway toward 55th Avenue when she was struck.

The collision happened around 4:15 a.m., according to provincial police.

The driver has been treated for shock, police said.

The Ullivik lodging facility has given patients coming south from Nunavik a place to recover since 2016.