Woman, 50, fatally struck by car while biking in Montreal's West Island

A 50 year-old-woman woman is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday in Senneville on Montreal's West Island.

She was riding her bike on l'Anse-à-l'Orme Road around 12:15 p.m. when she was hit by a car, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Witness told police that the driver, a 29-year-old woman, was driving southbound when she failed to navigate a curve in the road, Brabant said.

The cyclist was pedaling northbound when she was struck, and the car ended up coming to rest in a ditch.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and police investigators will meet with her to determine the cause of the collision.

Brabant said the investigation will look at all possible explanations, including examining the woman's car for any mechanical issues and her phone to see if she was texting. Police will also try to determine if she was intoxicated, he said.

Police also confirm a 74-year-old woman hit by a garbage truck yesterday in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough has also died of her injuries.

That brings the total of fatal collisions this year up to 11 in Montreal.