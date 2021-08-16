NDG woman in critical condition, partner charged with domestic assault

Montreal police say a 56-year-old woman remains in critical but stable condition after being assaulted in her Notre-Dame-de-Grâce apartment on Saturday.

Her partner, a 51-year-old man, has since been charged with assault by strangulation and aggravated assault. He appeared in court Sunday.

"These are the two charges he is facing right now," said SPVM Const. Raphael Bergeron. "Other than that, he has been released with very strict conditions by the judge."

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday in a home on Park Row East, near de Maisonneuve Boulevard. Police said paramedics were already treating the woman for major injuries to her upper body when they arrived.

The man was arrested on the scene. Police confirmed at least one child was in the home at the time of the assault.

Bergeron said the investigation is ongoing. The suspect is expected to appear in court again on Sept. 10.

In Quebec, 14 women have died this year in acts of domestic violence.