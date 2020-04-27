Woman charged with 2nd degree murder after allegedly stabbing her 2 young daughters

A woman has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder after her two young daughters were stabbed in a Villeray apartment Saturday.

The 11-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries in hospital, and her five-year-old sister is now in stable condition.

The incident took place in an apartment on Rousselot Street, just south of the Metropolitan Expressway. A call to 911 was made around 6:05 p.m., said Const. Julien Lévesque, a Montreal police spokesperson.

The girls' mother was arrested at the apartment and was transported to hospital.

On Monday, she appeared via teleconference and was charged from her hospital bed with second degree murder of her older daughter and attempted murder of her younger daughter.