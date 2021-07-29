Police, firefighters mistake woman's burnt body for mannequin, put it in dumpster in Sherbrooke, Que.

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

Firefighters and police officers in Sherbrooke, Que. placed the burnt body of a woman into a waste container, thinking that it was a mannequin, according to Radio-Canada.

On July 23, employees at a baking factory alerted emergency crews about smoke coming from a nearby wooded area and a mannequin that was on fire.

Firefighters and police officers arrived, the fire was extinguished and, believing that they were indeed dealing with a mannequin or a life-sized doll, they determined that the best way to dispose of it would be to put it in the dumpster at the police station.

A few hours later, a missing person's report was filed.

People have left flowers near the location where the woman's body was first found. (André Vuillemin/Radio-Canada)

The missing person's vehicle was found near the location of the fire, and officers realized that the photo of the missing woman matched what they had believed was a mannequin.

The coroner's office confirmed to Radio-Canada that an investigation into the cause of death is underway. No further details regarding the death were provided.

The city of Sherbrooke is expected to hold a news conference this afternoon at 2 p.m. ET.

Previously, on July 23, Sherbrooke police had told Radio-Canada that officers had been deployed at the corner of Roy and Cabana streets in connection with a missing person's report.

The department declined to comment further at the time.