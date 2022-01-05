Woman's body showing signs of violence found in car parked in Longueuil

A woman's body was found Wednesday afternoon in a parking lot off Roland-Therrien Boulevard near du Tremblay Road in Longueuil, Que., on Montreal's South Shore.

Longueuil police say a passerby saw the woman in a car around 1:20 p.m. and notified authorities.

Investigators say they found signs of violence on the body, but are releasing limited details for the moment.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to get in touch with Longueuil police immediately.