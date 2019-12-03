Atikamekw woman, arrested after her car ran out of gas, files complaint against police

An Atikamekw woman has filed a formal complaint against five members of the Opitciwan police service, claiming they violated her rights.

Lysanne Awashish, 42, lives in Opitciwan and says the police failed to do their duty when they arrested her two years ago.

"Their goal is to keep the peace and maintain order, but they did the opposite in my file. I did not do anything to them," she said.

Awashish filed her complaint with the Commissaire à la déontologie policière, which receives and examines complaints against the province's police officers, in November.

In court documents, Awashish said she was out with her sister Oct. 2, 2017, when her Ford minivan ran out of gas.

The next day, someone noticed the van was in his driveway and alerted police.

Police ran the plates and discovered the vehicle belonged to Awashish. They knocked on her door while she was making breakfast and asked who had been driving the van. She said her sister was behind the wheel.

Eventually, Awashish was arrested. The officers didn't have a warrant, she wasn't read her rights and she wasn't given the opportunity to consult with a lawyer, said Francis Boucher, her lawyer.

She was at the station for six hours before being released on a promise to appear.

Awashish said she believes the officers jumped to conclusions because she has a history of driving under the influence. In 2016, she was sentenced to 10 months in jail and was banned from driving for five years.

But Boucher said the fact that Awashish's van wasn't in her own driveway that morning, and that she seemed flustered as police asked about her van, shouldn't have been enough for her to be arrested without a warrant.

"I never thought I would have to experience that in my life, injustice," Awashish said.

"That stuck with me. It was an event that completely affected every aspect of my life."

Arrested, released, then arrested and released again

Three days after she was arrested and released, a warrant was issued in Awashish's name. She was arrested Oct. 24, 2017, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while disqualified from doing so. She was then released once again.

A preliminary inquiry was held last year. During that process, a police officer admitted to forging a colleague's signature on one of the police reports.

"As soon as police start tampering with or changing signatures, it's a breach that is too important and we cannot open the door to that type of behaviour," Boucher said.

Awashish's lawyer, Francis Boucher, at his office in Roberval, Que. (Josée Ducharme/Radio-Canada)

If Awashish's complaint is investigated, the commissioner will have to determine whether a crime was committed when the police report was forged. If so, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) could be called in to investigate.

The charges against Awashish were withdrawn in September. The director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP) would not say why.

Police chief not worried

Randy Weizineau, the police chief, did not want to comment on Awashish's case. There are 21 members of the Opitciwan police service, including the management. Weizineau is one of the five people named in the complaint.

He said he prefers to let the commissioner to their job, but he pointed out that since 2013, six complaints have been filed against the Opitciwan police service, and not one has been retained.

He said the connection between police and the community has never been stronger, and refutes charges that people aren't satisfied with the work they are doing.

But Ronny Chachai, the community's vice-chief, says that isn't the case.

"There are things that happen in our community and people who have lived through the same things, but who haven't had the courage to see things through," he said.

Jean-Luc Mequish said Awashish's allegations are serious and they will be taken seriously. (Josée Ducharme/Radio-Canada)

Chief Jean-Luc Mequish said the allegations will be taken seriously.

While Opitciwan lacks resources, as many other communities do, he said "that does not prevent the police from acting professionally."

Mequish did not say what measures will be taken in order to reassure Opitciwan residents.