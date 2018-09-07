Woman, 92, and her son, 72, found safe in their native Guyana

Montreal police say an elderly woman and her son have been found safe and sound in Guyana, their native country, and are expected to return home to Montreal soon.

Jasmatee Mohan-Basdeo, 92, was last seen boarding a grey Prius taxi with her 72-year-old son, Mahandranaut Basdeo, in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough on Aug. 31, police said in a statement earlier this month.

Police said those who had reported them missing had been worried for the health of Mohan-Basdeo because she left without medication which she takes daily.

Police located the pair last week.