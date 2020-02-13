Woman, 76, dead after being struck by vehicle in her driveway
It happened Wednesday evening at around 9:30 p.m., near the private entrance of a residence on Rondeau Avenue.
Police say the victim was rushed to hospital where she was later declared dead.
Montreal police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.