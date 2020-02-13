Skip to Main Content
Woman, 76, dead after being struck by vehicle in her driveway
It happened Wednesday evening at around 9:30 p.m., near the private entrance of a residence on Rondeau Avenue.  (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

A 76-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car in an Anjou driveway.

It happened Wednesday evening at around 9:30 p.m., near the private entrance of a residence on Rondeau Avenue. 

Police say the victim was rushed to hospital where she was later declared dead.

Montreal police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

