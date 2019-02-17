Woman, 49, dead after late night stabbing in Quebec City

A 49-year-old woman has died after she was stabbed in Quebec City Saturday night.

Quebec police say the suspect is the woman's 17-year-old son.

Police received several calls at around 9:30 p.m. for "shouting and disorder" from a residence on De La Concorde Street, in the Limoilou area.

"Officers got to the scene and found a woman with visible wounds, bleeding on the ground," said police spokesperson David Poitras.

The victim was transported to hospital. She was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Police arrested the 17-year-old on the scene. Since he was also injured, he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect has been interviewed by a team of investigators, and the crime scene will be searched by forensic experts.