Woman, 29, in serious but stable condition after driving into concrete barrier

Police say they no longer fear for a 29-year-old woman's life after she was transported to hospital in critical condition following a collision with a concrete barrier.

It happened in Lachine on Saturday morning.

Montreal police say there was a very hard impact when her vehicle hit the barrier.

Paramedics took her to hospital in critical condition, but say she is now stable.

The woman was driving on 32nd Avenue near the intersection of Highway 20 West and Highway 13 North.

Police were on the scene investigating Saturday.