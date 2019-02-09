Woman, 29, in critical condition after driving into concrete barrier
The woman was driving on 32nd Avenue near the intersection of Highway 20 West and Highway 13 North.
A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after driving her car into a concrete barrier in Lachine Saturday morning.
Montreal police say there was a very hard impact when her vehicle hit the barrier.
Paramedics took her to hospital.
Police are on the scene investigating.
With files from Kristy Rich