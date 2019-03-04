Wolverine on the lam after escaping from Quebec's Saint-Félicien Zoo

A wolverine is on the lam in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region after escaping from the Saint-Félicien Zoo.

It's not the first time a wolverine has escaped the 485 hectare complex where large North American mammals wander free.

The last time it happened, in the summer of 2018, the wolverine was free for three months.

The zoo says this latest escape was by a different wolverine.

Motorists spotted the animal running along the side of a road between Saint-Félicien and the municipality of La Doré around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

One of the wolverine spottings was captured in the video below.

A wolverine on the lam after escaping from a Quebec zoo. <a href="https://t.co/aluh7wBGWS">pic.twitter.com/aluh7wBGWS</a> —@CBCMontreal

This time, the animal escaped through a hole in its fencing.

A spokesperson for the zoo told Radio-Canada that the winter weather had weakened its enclosure.

The zoo says that wolverines are nervous by nature, and do not pose a threat to the public.

Including this escaped animal, there are a total of four wolverines at the zoo.