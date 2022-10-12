For the first time in months, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé appeared at a COVID-19 news conference, signalling health officials are concerned about a rise in hospitalizations.

The number of hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Quebec has risen above 2,000 for the first time since mid-August. While Dubé encouraged more people to get booster shots, he also sought to reassure Quebecers about the pandemic situation in the province.

He said more than 100,000 people per week have received a booster shot since Aug. 15 and that the number of people in hospital with the virus remains lower than the previous wave of cases over the summer.

Dubé also said the new Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster will be available in the coming days in Quebec. The booster is considered safe for the 18-to-29 age group, according to the Health Ministry.

"This isn't an exponential rise like we saw previously. It's not being felt in intensive care. It is different from the seventh wave in the summer," the health minister said, sitting alongside Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau.

Dubé said what is most worrisome is the rise in cases elsewhere in the world, including in Europe.

"The health network is still fragile. We have to give ourselves the tools to protect the network and that's with vaccination," he said.

He said wearing a mask is another important tool when experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, calling it "respiratory etiquette."

Dubé said older and more at-risk age groups have received boosters at a higher rate than other age groups since August. Thirty nine per cent of the 70- to 79-years-old group have received a booster shot, and 52 per cent of the 80 and over group have.

People who have not had a shot of a vaccine against COVID-19 in the past five months and people whose last bout of the virus was three or more months ago are encouraged to get vaccinated.

Boileau, the public health director, struck a more concerned tone.

Quebec Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau said a constant rise in hospitalizations in the province in recent weeks is concerning. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

"With this eighth wave, we're in a situation where clearly there's a rise in circulation of this virus," Boileau said, adding that some variants are now more contagious than measles.

The Health Ministry is reporting a rise of 207 COVID-19 hospitalizations from the prior day, for a total of 2,030, including 595 people who are in hospital because of the disease.

It's the highest number of people in hospital with the disease in Quebec since Aug. 10.

Officials say 52 people are in intensive care with COVID-19, including 19 people hospitalized because of the disease.

The Health Ministry is also reporting 14 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including three that occurred within the past 24 hours.