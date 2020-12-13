Environment Canada issues winter weather warnings for parts of southeastern Quebec
Snow, freezing rain en route to places from Mont-Tremblant Park eastward to Gaspé peninsula
Environment Canada says a blast of winter weather is en route to southeastern Quebec, with areas from Mont-Tremblant Park eastward to the Gaspé peninsula under winter storm or snowfall warnings.
In some places, such as the Quebec City area, the issue will be freezing rain, which is expected to end in the afternoon.
Farther north and east, most places will see snowfall amounts of up to 20 centimetres — except the Sept-Îles and Port-Cartier area, where "hazardous winter conditions" are expected, according to Environment Canada.
Between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow will fall there, and strong winds will blow that snow around, reducing visibility.
Storm surge warnings have also been issued in Rimouski, Sept-Îles and Gaspé and other cities and towns along the St. Lawrence River and the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Environment Canada warns coastal erosion is possible in vulnerable areas.
The Montreal area and Eastern Townships will be spared the wintry weather. There is, however, rain in the forecast.
