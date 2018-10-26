Ready or not, wintry weather is heading toward Quebec
How bad will it be? That all depends on where you live
It isn't even November yet but it looks like there's a blast of winter weather heading toward Quebec this weekend.
How bad will it be? Depends on where you live. A mixture of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain should affect southern, western and central Quebec through Saturday night, according to Environment Canada. It will change to rain on Sunday.
If you're in eastern Quebec, the poor conditions will hit Sunday. The precipitation will start as snow, then change to freezing rain or ice pellets, then change again, to rain.
Northeasterly winds could cause significant breaking waves over the Upper North Shore and the eastern part of the Gaspé, and coastal area overwash in Quebec City during the high tide, according to the weather agency.
Environment Canada is advising postponing your travel plans if at all possible.
