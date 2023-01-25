Winter weather warnings in effect for most of southern Quebec

The first flakes of snow are falling on Montreal, and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says there is a lot more on the way.

It issued a snowfall warning Thursday, saying between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall overnight. The snow will be accompanied by moderate winds, which will cause blowing snow at times.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," ECCC warned. "There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

ECCC also warns travellers to be alert to quickly changing and deteriorating conditions.

The weather is expected to gradually improve throughout the day Thursday.

Storm warning for Quebec City, Gaspé

Environment Canada's warning for areas near Quebec City is for "hazardous winter conditions," with strong winds and heavy snow.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," the winter storm warning read. "Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times."

In the Gaspé, there is a storm surge warning in effect for late Thursday.

Starting Thursday morning, the area is also expected to received between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow, with winds gusting in excess of 70 km/h. The snow will likely change to rain by the end of Thursday.

Extreme cold warnings for some regions

Chibougamau, Matagami and Waskaganish are all under extreme cold warnings, with temperatures expected to drop overnight Thursday to Friday.

ECCC says with the winds, the temperature will feel like –38 to –40. It advises people to "dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant."