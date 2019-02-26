Winter storm forces students to stay at schools overnight in Quebec City region

Hundreds of high school and elementary students on Quebec City's South Shore stayed at their schools overnight.

The wind was howling and the snow wasn't letting up Monday afternoon, so rather than risk a dangerous bus trip home, kids were camping out in schools with teachers serving as chaperones.

"As a precaution, schools on the south shore of Quebec City have made the decision to keep the children for the night to avoid risky bus trips," Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault said in a statement issued Tuesday morning.

"These schools are in communication with the parents concerned to inform and reassure them. All children are currently safe."

Several roads were closed in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, meaning students from schools like the École Beaurivage in Saint-Agapit, Que., about 25 kilometres southeast of the city, were sleeping on temporary beds.

It is estimated that about 60 primary and 180 high school students slept in École Beaurivage.

The Commission scolaire des Navigateurs (CSDN) suspended school transportation at the end of the day because of the weather.

​The school board indicates that parents can pick up their children as soon as road conditions allow. School transportation has been suspended until further notice.

The kids were well taken care of by their teachers, who kept them entertained and turned it into a fun overnight party. Meals and sleeping bags were brought in to keep them fed and warm.

Quebec City already had about a metre of snow from recent snowfalls before another 18 centimetres accumulated by Monday morning with more on the way. (Loreen Pindera/CBC)

About a hundred students from École Barabé-Drouin​ in St-Isidore, Que., also stayed on site for a good part of the evening.

"When we have strong winds and blowing snow, [roads] closes very quickly," said St-Isidore Mayor Réal Turgeon, explaining there aren't a lot of trees in the area to serve as wind barriers.

​The area, he said, is well known for having a rough time when winter winds pick up

"I remember when I was a little guy, everything had been closed for three days," he said.