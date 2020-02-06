Winter storm expected to intensify overnight in southern Quebec

A winter storm is expected to blanket much of southern and central Quebec with as much as 50 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.

After snowing for most of Thursday, Environment Canada says snow will intensify in the evening and persist through Friday.

The heavy snow will be combined with strong northeasterly winds that will gust up to 60 kilometres per hour in the greater Montreal region, the weather service says.

In Quebec City, up to 40 centimetres of snow is expected, and wind gusts could reach 90 kilometres per hour.

The main regions expected to be hit by the storm include Gatineau, Saint-Jérôme, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Granby, Drummondville, Victoriaville, Lac-Mégantic, Joliette, Sorel-Tracy, Trois-Rivières, La Malbaie, Rivière-du-Loup, Rimouski and Gaspé.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult as travel conditions could change quickly and visibility may suddenly be reduced at times.

Environment Canada encourages people to postpone non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The Ministry of Transport says motorists should expect road closures in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, particularly Highway 20 and Route 132 between Lévis and Montmagny, as early as Friday morning.