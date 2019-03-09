It's not over yet: More snow expected to slam Southern Quebec Sunday

Don't put your snow shovel away just yet.

More snow is on the way and Environment Canada says drivers in Southern Quebec can expect poor travel conditions Sunday morning due to low visibility and snow accumulation on the roads.

The weather agency has peppered the province with warnings and statements, reminding residents to remove snow from roofs to avoid collapse, and to avoid non-essential travel.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," it said in a statement.

The weather system is expected to move into the province by 9 a.m. on Sunday and there will be heavy pockets of snow by mid-morning.

The system will reach Quebec City by about 1 p.m., bringing with it plenty of snow and wind.

A special weather statement has been issued for the Montreal region, covering Châteauguay, Laval and Longueuil, where 10 to 15 centimetres of snow are expected.

Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings wherever amounts may exceed 15 centimetres.

Those regions include Mont-Tremblant, Drummondville, Lachute, Lanaudière, the Laurentians, Mauricie and Quebec City.

Quebec City, which has already been hit hard this season by heavy snowfall, may receive as much as 20 to 30 centimetres.