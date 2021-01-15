Winter to wallop southern Quebec this weekend with heavy snow

For those southern Quebec residents bummed about this winter's lack of white stuff, their luck is about to change this weekend as Environment Canada is warning that 15 to 30 centimetres of snow will accumulate by Sunday.

The storm is expected to start Saturday evening, beginning in the Outaouais region with 15 to 25 centimetres of accumulation.

In Montreal, Environment Canada is forecasting up to 20 centimetres.

"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult," the weather agency warns. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

In the Laurentians, 25 to 30 centimetres will fall in places like Mont-Tremblant and Saint-Sauveur.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning in many cases, but a winter storm warning has been issued for areas such as Charlevoix, Lac-Saint-Jean, Lachute, Saint-Jérôme, Lanaudière, the Laurentians, Quebec City and the Mauricie.

Winds gusting up to 70 km/h may produce locally blowing snow and poor visibility in the the Quebec City region, where residents can expect as much as 25 centimetres of snow.

Up to 30 centimetres is expected in places like Saguenay, the North Shore and the Gaspé region.

Higher than normal water levels and large waves are expected near the coast in places like Forillon Park in the Gaspé.

There is no warning for much of the Eastern Townships, but there will be some precipitation. That may mean rain in some areas.