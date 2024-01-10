School closures, power outages as heavy snow, rain pummel Quebec

Dozens of schools are closed and tens of thousands of homes are in the dark after a wintry blast of heavy snow, ice pellets and rain began sweeping across the province Tuesday.

The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board shuttered several schools in the Laurentians and all Quebec City school service centres are closed.

Many schools on the North Shore are also closed.

Montreal schools are open after 16 centimetres of snow fell Tuesday night, turning into freezing rain and finally rain Wednesday morning, kicking off a slushy start to the work commute.

Quebec City saw 21 centimetres of snow overnight and could see up to 40 by Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, nearly 30,000 homes in the Eastern Townships are dealing with power failures as a result of high winds.

Maxence Huard-Lefebvre, a spokesperson for Hydro-Québec, says freezing rain, heavy snow and wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour knocked out power to many customers, but crews are working to restore it quickly.

The weather has also caused multiple flight cancellations and delays at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport Wednesday. The airport is urging travellers to check their flight status before showing up.

Anyone driving today is being asked to be extra careful on the roads.