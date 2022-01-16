Winter storm coming to southern Quebec Monday, as students head back to school

Students returning to classes Monday could be trudging through 15 or more centimetres of snow, with Environment and Climate Change Canada issuing a winter storm warning for most of southern Quebec.

The snowfall is expected to begin early in the morning and last throughout the day into the evening. It will be the result of a low pressure system travelling north from the American Eastern Seaboard.

A total of up to 25 centimetres of snow could fall in the Montreal area, St. Lawrence Valley and Outaouais region, and up to 35 centimetres in the Laurentians, Lanaudière, Mauricie, Québec City and Charlevoix regions.

Wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour are expected to accompany the snow in those areas, as well.

Some parts of Ontario could get up to 50 centimetres.

Cold making way for snow

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," the Quebec warning said.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."

The storm prediction comes after much of Quebec has experienced extreme cold temperatures for the past several days.

Saturday morning, temperatures dipped to –24 C in Montreal, and felt like a blistering –37 C with the wind chill factor.

But a balmy high of –3 C is expected for Monday.