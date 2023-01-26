Many schools closed, flights cancelled as winter storm hits southern Quebec

Multiple winter storm, snowfall and extreme cold warnings remain in effect across the province Thursday morning after heavy snow and frigid temperatures hit much of southern Quebec overnight, leaving many schools closed and flights cancelled.

In Montreal, residents woke up on Thursday to a 26-centimetre blanket of snow, with five more centimetres expected to fall later in the morning.

The snow caused multiple flight cancellations at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport beginning Wednesday night, with many flights grounded or delayed Thursday morning.

Travellers are advised to check for updates on their flights before leaving for the airport.

With additional snow expected later Thursday, the city says this will mark Montreal's biggest snow storm of the season. It's warning it could take more than five days to clean it all up.

City spokesperson Philippe Sabourin says the first order of business will be to clear and salt all 10,000 kilometres of roads and sidewalks, so there's no need to move your car off city streets in most areas Thursday.

Despite the difficult road conditions in Montreal, disappointed faces abound for students hoping for a snow day. While schools across the city are open, there are warnings buses could be delayed due to poor road conditions.

Meanwhile, the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board has closed three schools so far and the Eastern Townships School Board has cancelled all of its classes.

Many schools are already closed in Quebec City, Lévis and the surrounding area. Schools are also closed on the North Shore and in the Gaspé region.

Environment Canada had forecast 15 to 25 centimetres of snow for multiple regions in the province including Montreal, the Laurentians, the Mauricie and Beauce regions and the Eastern Townships.

Snow-covered roads

The roads in Montreal, the Laurentians and Lanaudière are only partially cleared, and blowing snow is making driving difficult in some areas.

The city of Montreal announced that snow-clearing operations would begin at 7 a.m. and start in neighbourhoods in the eastern half of the city.

As of 6:30 a.m., road conditions in Montreal saw Highways 20 and 40 on the West Island snow-covered while conditions on both thoroughfares improved west of Highway 15. Highways 10 and 30 on the South Shore were snow-covered and conditions varied on Highway 132. Highway 20 was reported as being partially covered with snow.

Moving east toward Quebec City, the situation is worse.

Maxime Desharnais, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says while about 10 centimetres have fallen in the region so far, Quebec City should expect an additional five to 10 centimetres Thursday during peak rush hour, making it very difficult to get around.

"The areas that will be hit the most from now on today will be the Gaspésie areas, the Lower St. Lawrence areas and the North Shore areas," Desharnais said.

He expects those areas will see between 20 and 30 centimetres, along with blowing snow and storm surges.

Transport Québec has plows out on the roads and it is asking drivers to make way for snow removal vehicles and to watch their speed.

It says drivers should take extra precaution at exits, where snow might have accumulated and where it could be more slippery.