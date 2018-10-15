Watch out for falling tree limbs: Montreal to be hit by high winds tonight

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Montreal area, warning residents of high winds starting this evening and continuing overnight.

The "very strong" winds will be gusting up to 80 km/h, the agency says, which can knock down tree limbs.

Affected areas are Montreal Island, Laval, Longueuil, Varennes, Châteauguay and La Prairie.

Drivers should take extra care on the roads, and residents should have flashlights on hand in case falling branches knock down power lines and cause power outages.