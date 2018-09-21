Skip to Main Content
Winds could reach 90 km/hour in parts of Quebec today, warns Environment Canada

Weather agency is advising people to secure any objects that could be carried off

Environment Canada warns that strong winds could turn unsecured objects into projectiles. (CBC file photo)

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for much of southern and central Quebec, with gusts of around 90 kilometres per hour expected later in the day.

The warning is effect for the greater Montreal area, Drummondville, Lachute, the Laurentians, the Mauricie and ​Vaudreuil-Soulanges among others.

The weather agency says that the strong winds are produced by an intense cold front.

Residents are being advised to put away or secure any objects that could be damaged or turned into projectiles by the wind.

